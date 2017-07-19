Army tank on the streets of Naas

Irish Defence Forces members pulled a huge armoured vehicle through Naas this afternoon to raise money for the Midlands Branch of the Down Syndrome centre.

Earlier today they began a 52km trek on foot from Portlaoise. When they reached Kildare Village, they began hauling a 16.5 ton armoured Mowag for the last 22km of their journey (via the old R445/R413 roads) towards Naas.

They came through Naas at about 3pm today en route to Joe Mallon Motors in Naas where they completed the fundraising trek.

Donations are welcome by clicking here.