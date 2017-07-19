"Nothing wrong" with Naas traffic lights

There is nothing wrong with the traffic lights system in Naas.

That’s according to Kildare county council, which has examined how the system is working.

Naas councillor Darren Scully asked the council to examine the traffic light timing at Murtagh’s Corner. He said traffic heading towards the main street has a “very short green light time.”

However KCC says it has reviewed the operation of the SCOOT system in Naas and “can confirm that there are no errors on the system.

SCOOT is a tool used by KCC for controlling and managing traffic signals in urban areas.

However the council is to monitor the junction over the coming weeks.