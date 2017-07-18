Athy Darkness into Light hand cheque for over €33,000 to Pieta House

Athy Darkness into Light handed a cheque over to Pieta House yesterday evening.

The committee had the pleasure of handing over €33,880 to John Breslin of Pieta House from their successful Darkness into Light event earlier this year.

This is a significant increase on last year.

The committee would like to thank all who participated and supported the walk.

To provide a comprehensive counselling service to an individual costs around €1000, so through peoples efforts some 34 people have been supported in their vital struggle.

Each persons mental health battle affects approximately 70 family and friends so the figure raised is huge.