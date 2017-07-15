Kildare County Council tackles anti-social behaviour at Naas apartment block

Residents at the Riverview apartment complex in Naas say that locks have been changed on doors to some

individual homes there, following claims about anti-social behaviour.

There have been complaints from residents in recent weeks about the bad behaviour of a small number of people who have frequented the development, off Newbridge Road.

These includes claims that people have urinated and defecated there.

Residents have spotted faeces on the floor of the apartment block

The complaints also concern alleged attempted burglaries, verbal abuse and vandalism as well as noise late at night.

“There have been many complaints from some residents there. Children have also been cycling dangerously out on the Newbridge Road. There have been instances of young people pulling down their clothing and mooning,” Cllr. Anne Breen said earlier this week.

A garda spokesman said last week that gardai have attended the area on more than one occasion.

Kildare County Council says it is “not in a position” to comment on security arrangements made by the local authority in relation to “any of our buildings”.

It added that it is normal practice to change the locks on any local authority social housing unit when tenants or occupants leave.

Some of the residents living at Riverview claim that young people have defecated and urinated in hallways close to the entrance door to their apartments.

“At least one... has gone to the toilet in the public areas here, they are making noise at all hours and people, including young people, are coming and going at all hours of the night. I am terrified of them and extremely angry,” a female resident told the Leader last week.

KCC acknowledged that “issues have arisen recently”.

It also said that steps are being taken to address the concerns of the residents and to alleviate the problems that they have been dealing with in recent times.