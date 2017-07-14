Man who assaulted mother 'black and blue' remanded in custody

A 27 year old man who has pleaded guilty to beating his mother “black and blue”, in the words of the local District Court Judge, has been further remanded in custody.

Justin Geoghegan, of 19 Glenkeen Park, Fair Green Village, in Portlaoise was charged with an incident of assault causing harm to his mother, Fiona Geoghegan, and with criminal damage to property at 52 Hazelwood Manor, Block C, Newbridge on February 5, 2016.

Mr Geoghegan left Naas District Court in tears on July 13 after Judge Desmond Zaidan said he needed more information on the defendant’s mental state. In the course of the hearing, Mr Geoghegan said: “I am very sorry for my actions. I am a recovering alcoholic. I hit the drink badly but I have sorted it out now.”

The Court heard how he had started drinking beer with friends when he was 14 and moved on to illegal drugs such as ecstasy and cannabis when he was 18.

Mr Geoghegan said he had no recollection of what happened and said that he had not seen a psychologist since he was remanded in custody. He told the Court: “It is not me doing this.”

The judge said he was concerned by the attack and wanted a medical specialist, a psychiatrist or a psychologist to confirm for the Court that there were no mental issues with Mr Geoghegan.

Judge Zaidan said the attack on his mother on February 5, 2016 was not the first incident. There had been a “pattern of conflict”, he said.

He said he was concerned that there was more to the attack than alcohol and that Mr Geoghegan, with his Jekyll and Hyde behaviour, could have killed his mother. “I want to get to the bottom of this. I want it in black and white,” said the judge.

He sought a report from a qualified psychologist or psychiatrist in two weeks or as near to that as possible.

Mr Geoghegan, who said that he has been off drink for six months, is currently in Cloverhill prison. “I’m absolutely terrified up there,” he said.

Judge Zaidan remanded Mr Geoghegan in custody until July 27.

At a previous hearing of the case, on July 6 last, Mr Geoghegan was attacked by another prisoner after evidence of his case was given.

Asked by the judge on July 13 if he was now alright, he said he was.