'Phishing' phenomenon in Kildare still an issue say Gardaí

Gardaí in Kildare are still dealing with issues of ‘phishing’ despite numerous warnings.

They are really urging homeowners not to leave keys visibly accessible in places that can be reached from the front door.

They are also appealing for information on two recent incidents.

On July 5 last, an Audi A6 white saloon 141-D reg was taken from a house in Maynooth.

The incident happened between the hours of 10:30pm and 7:00am in the Newtown Hall estate in Maynooth.

Anyone who seen anyone acting suspicious in the area between those hours is asked to come forward.

In another suspected phishing incident, a homeowner in the Oldtown Mill area in Celbridge was disturbed and woke to find keys being taken from letterbox.

Nothing was taken on this occasion but information on suspicious activity is still being sought.