Kildare Branch of the Alzheimers Society of Ireland’s 17th annual sponsored 5k walk will take place in Roberstown on Sunday July 23, starting at 11am at the Travellers Rest. Sponsorship cards are available from Clare McNally and Ursula Nolan in Newbridge, Terry Conlon Rathangan, Leo Murphy in Naas or bring with you on the day. The Facbook link is https://www.facebook.com/events/150789985488968/