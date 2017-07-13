Gardaí warning people in Kildare to have secure lock systems in place for sheds

Gardaí are warning people acorss the county to be vigilant in relation to shed security.

It comes after three expensive mountain bikes were taken from a shed in the Gingerstown housing estate in Caragh.

It happened on last Thursday July 6 between 1 and 7am.

The shed was forced open by the thieves.

Gardaí say security systems should match whatever’s in the shed.