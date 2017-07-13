Kildare train users can enjoy knocked down ticket prices for Sunday's Leinster Final
Kildare v Dublin
Going to the big game Sunday and don’t fancy driving to Dublin?
Irish Rail has you covered.
They are offering a special online only discount starting from €4.99 travelling from:
• Kildare - Dublin Heuston each way
• Newbridge - Dublin Heuston each way
The rail company have slashed their prices for Kildare fans, which would usually cost €10.39 one way.
Visit www.irishrail.ie to book your tickets now as they are limited.
