Kildare train users can enjoy knocked down ticket prices for Sunday's Leinster Final

Going to the big game Sunday and don’t fancy driving to Dublin?

Irish Rail has you covered.

They are offering a special online only discount starting from €4.99 travelling from:

• Kildare - Dublin Heuston each way

• Newbridge - Dublin Heuston each way

The rail company have slashed their prices for Kildare fans, which would usually cost €10.39 one way.

Visit www.irishrail.ie to book your tickets now as they are limited.