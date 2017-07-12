Overcrowding worsens at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital has 26 patients on trolleys today making it one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country.

This figure is two less than at the Mater Hospital in Dublin city but it is worse than any hospital in the greater Dublin area today.

There are a dozen patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and eight at Tullamore Hospital, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Earlier today the HSE asked patients to stay away from the hospital and attend GP or the K-Doc service instead.