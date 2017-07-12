Post mortems on Kildare town fire victims to take place today

Post mortem examinations were due to take place at Naas Hospital today on the two victims of the tragic fire outside Kildare town.

The fire took place early yesterday at a house in Tully East, Kildare town.

The two victims were Charlie Vaughan of Tully East (76) and John Paul Flood, who had an address at St. Corban’s Place in Naas.