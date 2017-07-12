Stay away from Naas Hospital
Overcrowding
Naas General Hospital
The Health Service Executive is telling people to stay away from Naas Hospital today.
Patients are being advised to use their GP or K-Doc services in the first instance.
The HSE has activated its escalation policy as a result of high levels of attendances and admissions at the hospital.
It’s the third time in three weeks and the second time in two days that the HSE has asked people to stay away from Naas Hospital.
