The traffic lights at a busy Naas town centre location need to be adjusted to reduce delays and congestion.

Naas councillor Darren Scully says the “traffic light’s timing” at the three way Murtagh’s Corner junction should be altered.

Cllr Scully believes that traffic heading in the northbound direction on to the main street “have a very short green light time.”

This issue will be addressed at a Naas Municipal District meeting next week.