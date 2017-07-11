Sallins is Kildare's youngest town

SALLINS is the youngest town in county Kildare, according to Leinster Leader analysis of new figures from the 2016 Census.

Using a weighted average of the age of the population,Sallins emerged as the ninth youngest town in the State, with an average age of 29.6.

The youngest was Longwood, Co. Meath, with an average of 28.3.

Enfield, just at the Kildare border was in third place after Stamullen, at 28.6.

The figures show that of the Sallins population of 5,849, almost 35% are in the U.19 age bracket, while just 3.8% are in the 65 plus age bracket.

Just over 38% of the Sallins population are in the 25-44 age bracket.

Kilcock followed Sallins closely, in 11th place nationally with an average age of 30.

Again almost 39% of its population are in the 25-44 age group and just over 34% are under nineteen.

Maynooth was the next youngest in the county (31.4 years old) and the largest in the youngest 25 towns, nationally.

Of its 14,585 citizens, 25% were under 19 and 33% were in the 25-44 group.

Reflecting its university town status, it had almost 17% in the 19-24 age bracket, compared to a national average of 7%. Nearby Kilcock had just 5.6% of its population in this category.

After Maynooth came Derrinturn (32.1 year old), while four towns, Clane, Kildare, Kilcullen and Rathangan, were each 32.5 years old.

They were followed by Monasterevin (32.7), Celbridge (33.2), Prosperous (33.4), Newbridge (33.8), Athy (33.9), Kill (34.5) and Naas (35.2).

The oldest town in the county, Leixlip, was 36.5 in April of last year, close to the State (36.6).

Of Leixlip’s 15,504 population, 30% are in the 25-44 group, while 12.2% are 65 or over. It still has a large very young population with 25.6% aged under nineteen.

The Central Statistics Office also breaks the county down into electoral divisions.

Different age categories were used to work the weighted average age out here.

The youngest was over ten years, on average, younger than the oldest.

The Naas rural district, which includes Sallins, emerged as the youngest (30.6), followed by Kilcock (31.2), Caragh, Bodenstown, Timahoe South, Balraheen, Kilmeague South, Maynooth, Thomastown and Newbridge rural (32.2).

The oldest division was Killashee (41.9), followed by Bert (40.5), Ballaghmoon (40.2), Dunmurry (39.3).