Naas gardai are investigating the theft of a car from outside a residence in Sallins.

It's believed the vehicle keys were fished from a table and through the letter at an address in Hunter's Wood between 11.30pm on July 8 and 6.45am on July 9.

The vehicle is a silver-coloured Ford Mondeo (registration number 10 KK 8012).

There was no sign of a forced entry.