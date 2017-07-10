Minister turns sod on €30m Kildare schools project

Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton today

turned the sod for the Maynooth post-primary school campus project.

Costing some €30m, this project is the single largest school

infrastructural project funded by the State to date.

The project is being delivered on the Department’s behalf by the

Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board. It will will comprise two post-primary schools catering for 1,000 pupils each and a standalone sports hall which will be shared between the schools.

One building is replacement accommodation for Maynooth Post Primary

School. The second building will provide permanent accommodation for

the recently established (2014) Maynooth Community College.

Both schools will share the stand alone sports hall.

The project is being delivered under the Department’s School

Construction Programme.

It will be ready in 2019.

Minister Bruton said we are investing hundreds of millions every year under our school capital investment programme to provide new schools and extensions to benefit thousands of students across the country. “Today is a great day for the

whole school community. Students in Maynooth will greatly benefit from

these new facilities for decades to come.”

“Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board and its Design Team

deserve great credit for all their hard work in bringing this complex

project to site

“The two schools sharing the campus have a different ethos with one

being Catholic and the other being multi-denominational. I commend the

two schools, each with its own ethos, on their cooperation, which will

continue when both schools move to their purpose built accommodation.”

“The patronage determination process will continue to play its role in

achieving the Government’s target of 400 multi-or non-denominational

schools by 2030.”

Sean Ashe, Chief Executive, Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training

Board said today is the beginning of a new era for second level education in

Maynooth. He thanked Minister and his officials and KWETB staff

particularly those in our buildings unit for their perseverance and

diligence. “I would like to give due credit to students,

parents and staffs of our schools who have waited patiently for this

fabulous campus to open.”