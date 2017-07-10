Minister turns sod on €30m Kildare schools project
Two new post primary schools in Maynooth
Sean Ashe, CEO, KWETB
Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton today
turned the sod for the Maynooth post-primary school campus project.
Costing some €30m, this project is the single largest school
infrastructural project funded by the State to date.
The project is being delivered on the Department’s behalf by the
Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board. It will will comprise two post-primary schools catering for 1,000 pupils each and a standalone sports hall which will be shared between the schools.
One building is replacement accommodation for Maynooth Post Primary
School. The second building will provide permanent accommodation for
the recently established (2014) Maynooth Community College.
Both schools will share the stand alone sports hall.
The project is being delivered under the Department’s School
Construction Programme.
It will be ready in 2019.
Minister Bruton said we are investing hundreds of millions every year under our school capital investment programme to provide new schools and extensions to benefit thousands of students across the country. “Today is a great day for the
whole school community. Students in Maynooth will greatly benefit from
these new facilities for decades to come.”
“Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board and its Design Team
deserve great credit for all their hard work in bringing this complex
project to site
“The two schools sharing the campus have a different ethos with one
being Catholic and the other being multi-denominational. I commend the
two schools, each with its own ethos, on their cooperation, which will
continue when both schools move to their purpose built accommodation.”
“The patronage determination process will continue to play its role in
achieving the Government’s target of 400 multi-or non-denominational
schools by 2030.”
Sean Ashe, Chief Executive, Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training
Board said today is the beginning of a new era for second level education in
Maynooth. He thanked Minister and his officials and KWETB staff
particularly those in our buildings unit for their perseverance and
diligence. “I would like to give due credit to students,
parents and staffs of our schools who have waited patiently for this
fabulous campus to open.”
