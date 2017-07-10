Patients urged to stay away from Naas Hospital

Patients are being urged to stay away from Naas Hospital today.

High admission rates have forced the Health Service Executive to activate it’s escalation policy at the hospital.

Patients are being requested to use their GP or K-Doc services for medical assessment, where possible.

There are twenty patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today - the highest number in any hospital in the greater Dublin area.

Tallaght Hospital has just three patients on trolleys today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

There are ten patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and none at Tullamore.

The escalation policy was last implemented at Naas less than three weeks ago.