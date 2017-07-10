Maynooth Gospel Choir put on a Beatles show at the Sugar Club

The Maynooth Gospel Choir came together recently at the Sugar Club in Dublin, for a night of beloved Beatles songs with a Gospel twist.

The gig was kicked off by the very talented Ruba Shamshoum, a singer, composer and creator of musical escapism, with influences ranging from jazz to Middle Eastern music.

The choir then got into Beatle Mania, covering songs such a Let it Be, Blackbird, Imagine, Come Together, Here Comes the Sun, and more.

The Maynooth Gospel Choir was founded in 2007 and has been entertaining people and spreading positivity and feel-good energy ever since. Now in its 10th year, the choir has performed alongside such talented acts as Jack L, Roisin O’Reilly, Christy Dignam of Aslan, Connor McKeon, Brian Kennedy, Niamh Kavanagh, the Harlem Gospel Choir, and many more.

The choir is now looking for new members to join their energetic team. Those interested can find more information at www.maynoothgospel.com.