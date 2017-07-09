Active flag for Naas school
Education
Raising the flag at St David's recently. Photo: Tony Keane
St. David’s National School at the Piper’s Hill education campus in Naas has been given an Active School Flag, which is awarded to schools that strive to achieve a physically active and physically active school community.
Schools must organise a specific progamme and follow it through by retaining it as part of the school calendar.
The flag was raised by guest and past parent Ruth Moloney.
