Active flag for Naas school

Raising the flag at St David's recently. Photo: Tony Keane

St. David’s National School at the Piper’s Hill education campus in Naas has been given an Active School Flag, which is awarded to schools that strive to achieve a physically active and physically active school community.

Schools must organise a specific progamme and follow it through by retaining it as part of the school calendar.

The flag was raised by guest and past parent Ruth Moloney.