Ed Sheeran fans are queueing overnight in Naas for concert tickets

Singer Ed Sheeran’s forthcoming Dublin concerts won’t take place until next May but fans were queueing for tickets in Naas today.

About a dozen fans had gathered outside Jam Music and along part of South Main Street by 3pm today.

First in the queue was 16 year old Cian White, who arrived at 6 am to get a head start on the other fans of the singer prepared to wait overnight. The tickets are due to go on sale at 9am tomorrow.

“I queued for nineteen hours here the last time he played in Dublin earlier this year. At least I’m sure of getting a ticket for me and one for a friend,” cian told the Leader.

Naas girls Emma Cully and Nicole Dunne, both 16 were also among the group planning to wait overnight to be sure of getting tickets.

Cian White from Newbridge queueing today in Naas

“He’s a great singer and he cares about the fans because each ticket has the owner’s name in it for security reasons,” said Emma.

Her friend is a more seasoned campaigner; she’s been to a number of Ed Sheeran gigs before. “He’s so down to earth, he’s always himself,” said Nicole.