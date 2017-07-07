Novi in Naas help Donadea firm to bring home the bacon

Naas-based IT services provider Novi has designed and implemented an all new IT infrastructure for O’Brien Fine Foods in a €450,000 deal.

O’Brien Fine Foods is based in Timahoe, Donadea, and produce the Brady Family ham range, which is also a major Kildare GAA sponsor.

The new infrastructure is designed to enable mobile working for employees as well as increased security, reliability and performance. Novi will monitor and manage the infrastructure. O’Brien’s recently carried out a €14 million, 8,000sqm expansion and it operates a 24-hour production system requiring ‘always-on’ IT systems. The company’s expansion necessitated new infrastructure. Novi’s update provided increased security, performance and reliability.

The first step was to install a new 10 gigabit backbone network that provides 1GB Wi-Fi across the entire facility. The higher network speeds enable the company’s employees to work wirelessly from their laptops or mobile devices anywhere on the site.