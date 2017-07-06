Kildare town is second youngest in Ireland

A Kildare town is the second youngest in Ireland.

That’s according to the latest batch of results from Census 2016, which were released today.

READ MORE: More thirtysomething women than men in Kildare, census reveals

They show that Maynooth, with an average age of 31.9 years, is the second youngest in the country, beaten only by Balbriggan.

Killarney is the oldest town in the country, with an average age of 40.9 years.