A and E delays ease at Naas Hospital

Overcrowding problems have eased at Naas Hospital, where there are 16 patients on trolleys today.

Yesterday there were 27 patients on trolleys there, making Naas the worst hospital in the Greater Dublin area for overcrowding.

There are 34 patients on trolleys at Beaumont Hospital and 28 at Tallaght Hospital. The figures for Tullamore Hospital and Portlaoise Hospital are 19 and 3 respectively.