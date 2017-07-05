Marathon man takes a break at TP Waters in Kildare

Shane Finn from Dingle, Co. Kerry, who is running 24 marathons in 24 days across Ireland in a bid to raise money for people living with Spina Bifida, stopped off at TP Waters Garage, Kildare Town, on stage 13 of his marathon series, Portlaoise to Newbridge on Tuesday, July 4. Shane spent the evening in Newbridge with the families, kids, and members of the Kildare Branch, Spina Bifida Ireland.

TJ Waters of TP Waters Garage, Kildare Town, with marathon man, Shane Finn

He started his journey in Donegal on Thursday, June 24, and has been running a marathon each day since, and plans to complete his final marathon in his native town of Dingle, Kerry on July 15, next.

Shane’s connection to SBHI is through his first cousin, Mary Evans, who lives in Celbridge. His first fundraised for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI) in 2010 when he ran the Dingle and New York City marathons, raising over €13,000. That progressed to the 12 marathons in 12 Days from Dublin to Dingle in 2014, where he raised €33,000, and now the 24 marathons in 24 days all around Ireland is the focus.