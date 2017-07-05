Dramatic rise in overcrowding at Naas Hospital

There has been a spike in the number of patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.

There are 27 patients on trolleys there today – more than any other hospital in the Greater Dublin area, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. The next worst affected in the area is Tallaght (23 patients on trolleys).

At Portlaoise Hospital there are 13 patients on trolleys while the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 17.