Funding approved to tackle flooding near Naas

Long awaited funding to tackle flooding along sections of the River Morell near Naas has been approved.

Kildare County Council have come up with proposals to tackle overflowing issues and these were estimated to cost €4-5m. last year.

Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy paid tribute to the local community for campaigning for a resolution and also thanked Kildare County Council and the Office of Public Works for working on a solution.

Fianna Fail TD James Lawless said the news will be welcomed by families living in the area.

The river flows through part of Naas, Johnstown and Straffan and is a tributary of the Liffey.