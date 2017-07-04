Youths arrested in West Kildare and held in Naas
Gardai in Naas are investigating allegations of an attempt to break into two shops in the Coill Dubh area.
The incidents took place on Sunday afternoon between 2.25pm and 3 pm.
It is alleged two youths wearing balaclavas and brandishing a golf club and a wooden handle entered one shop and demanded money before leaving in a waiting car. Another robbery attempt was reported from a shop in Cooleragh around the same time. Two males were detained by gardai nearby.
They were aged under 18 and were held at Naas garda station.
