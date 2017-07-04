Gardai warning motorists in Kildare to be vigilant of insurance scam

Gardaí are asking the public to be careful when sorting out motor insurance.

Policies are bought from legitimate insurance companies using false information and then changed before being sold on to customers.

They have the following advice for consumers looking at purchasing insurance:

There are two ways to obtain a valid Certificate of Motor Insurance.

1. By purchasing one directly from a reputable Insurance Company that is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

2. By purchasing one from an Insurance Broker otherwise known as an Insurance Intermediary that is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

• If in doubt contact the Central Bank of Ireland before purchasing a policy of insurance from any person or firm purporting to be selling motor insurance.

• Reputable Insurance Companies keep a record of Insurance Intermediaries selling their policies of Insurance so check with the parent company if in doubt before purchasing a policy of insurance, once you have clarified from the seller what Insurance Company will issue the Certificate of Insurance.

• Motor Insurance can be expensive and if a quote appears to be much less expensive than other quotes of insurance the customer should ensure that the recommended checks are conducted before agreeing to purchase the policy.

• Beware of buying insurance policies from unusual sources such as social networks, or in bars or restaurants or public places etc.