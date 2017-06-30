Good weather hopes for Kildare Raphael's Fete

The annual St. Raphael’s Parents & Friends Association fete, which is being held this Sunday, July 2, in Celbridge, plays a vital part in support the many users of the St. John of God services in the area.

Founded in September 1962 with the aim of supporting the Brothers of St. John of God, the RPFA needs the support of those attending the Fete.

Sinead Cronnolly, a director of the Association, which is a registered charity, said it is looking good, weather wise for the Fete.

They expect around 6,000 people to come through the gates between 1.00pm and 6.00pm.

“We will have all the usual features and entertainments,” said Sinead.

She emphasized that all the money raised from this event goes directly towards helping the people using the services, not to the St John of God’s institution for wages and other costs.

In recent years, due to shortage by successive governments, the primary function of the Association at present is fundraising. Continuing austerity makes fundraising very challenging and the success of the Fete all the more important.

The Association is grateful to all the volunteers who give freely of their time to man and stage these events. Our volunteers are all unpaid and without their assistance it would not be possible to hold these functions,” she said.

She also told the Leader that they do not all allow businesses in as such to make money.

She pointed out that businesses like Da Vinci’s and the Macari’s were generous in supply support and equipment but all they money they raised on the day went to the Association.

Funds Association have been used in their entirety to support the development of facilities and services to the children and adults availing of services at St. John of God Kildare Services.

Sinead said that things like the purchase of iPads to support education of pupils at St. Raphael’s School and social activities are among those supported by the Parents and Friends.

The cost of entry to the fete is €2 for an adult, €1 per child or €5 per car.

It provides car parking where €5 covers car and occupants.