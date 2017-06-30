House prices in Kildare have risen

House prices in Kildare are up.

According to Daft.ie’s latest report, there has been a hike of 12% in prices in Kildare.

House prices nationally over the last year have risen by more than €2,000 a month, according to the latest House Price Report.

In Kildare, prices in the second quarter of 2017 were 12% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 9% seen a year ago.

The average house price is now €254,000, 62% above its lowest point.

The number of properties being listed continues to rise.

Martin Clancy from Daft.ie said: “Every minute over 1,000 property searches are being carried out on our website and apps, which gives an indication of the strong demand that is in the market at present.”