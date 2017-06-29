Naas politician Seamie Moore commits to contesting next election

Veteran Naas politician Seamie Moore says he will contest the next local elections, due in less than two years.

The long serving Naas-based councillor has poured cold water on suggestions he may be considering not contesting an election for the first time since being elected to the then Naas Urban District Council nearly three decades ago.

I'm looking forward to the next election and the amount of work means that I never have a day when I don’t have something to do but I enjoy the challenge, the work and dealing with people, “ the independent councillor told the Leader.

He added: “I’m one of the few councillors in the area who is effectively full time, many others have jobs to work at as well. So I’m looking forward to the next election and still have my election posters at the ready.”

The politician is also involved with Naas Tidy Towns, though less so than in previous years and he has a strong association with Naas Men's Shed and Naas AFC, a soccer club which has 14 teams.

Cllr Moore was re-elected at the last local elections in May 2014. He received the third largest amount of first preference votes and was just eight votes of shy of being elected on the first count.