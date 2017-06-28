Dunnes Stores tightlipped on Naas store move

Dunnes Stores has declined to comment on a report that the company is considering a store opening in Naas.

Dunnes was understood to be interested in becoming the anchor tenant of the unopened Naas Shopping Centre some years ago; although this didn’t materialise.

However the company is being linked with the former Superquinn site at North Main Street. Dunnes did not immediately respond to a request for a comment by the Leader.

It was sold earlier this year having been put on the market with an asking price of €3m some thirteen months ago.

The site occupies 1.3 acres and has a car park with room for 60 vehicles as well as planning permission for a retail building occupying up to 90,000 square feet - almost three times the size of the Superquinn store.

Superquinn closed the store early in 2011 with the loss of more than 100 jobs.

It is understood that the site, as well as the former Penneys site at Blessington Road, has been bought by locally based business interests.