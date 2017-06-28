Gardaí in Kildare appealing for information on Ford Hatchback

Gardaí in Kildare Garda Division are asking for information on a green Ford Hatchback that has been spotted numerous times around the county in recent days.

It is being reported the Ford Galaxy Hatchback has been seen leaving the locations of multiple thefts from sheds and outbuildings over the last number of days.

It it beleived to have an 01 registration and has blacked out rear windows.

Any sightings please notify your local Garda station or contact Naas control room on 045-884300.