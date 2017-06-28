Councillors reject Kildare road plan at St Catherine's

Kildare County Council has agreed to seek details from Fingal County Council over an “indicative” road line in St Catherine’s Park in the Fingal County Development Plan.

The motion, from Cllr Ide Cussen, called on Fingal to amend its plan.

Speaking at Kildare County Council’s meeting on June 26, Cllr Cussen said that no councillors in Kildare supported a road going through the park.

The road has been suggested as part of an infrastructure need to place substantial new housing in the Confey area.

Cllr Brendan Young said Fingal councillors were not aware that a proposed road was going through St. Catherine’s Park.

But there were indications on maps.

He said such a road would draw huge traffic to the M4 at the Leixlip junction.

Cllrs Michael Coleman said none of the councillors in the three counties involved wanted a road through the park.

Cllr Anthony Larkin also supported the motion.

He said that in 1996 there was a huge public outcry when housing was proposed for the St Catherine’s area and the current President, Michael D Higgins, then a Minister, stopped the proposal.

Director of Services, Peter Minnock, said any plans were about jointing the M3 and the M4.

Most of the St Catherine’s land, about 90 acres is in Fingal with 25 acres in South Dublin and 33 in Kildare.

He said a lot of work would be required for such a road and some routes would be ruled out. “It is a long way down the road,” he said

Meanwhile, this week, Kildare North Labour representative, Emmet Stagg said that his suggested motion to his Labour colleagues on Fingal County Council to vary the Fingal County Development Plan 2017-2023 “to ensure that no link road goes through the wonderful recreational area that is St. Catherine's Park in Leixlip will be discussed and voted on at the Fingal County Council meeting in Swords on Monday, July 10.

Mr. Stagg stated that he had been in contact with his Labour colleague and Mayor of Fingal County Council, Cllr. Mary McCamley, who has told him that she will put the motion to vary the Plan under Mayor's Business at the meeting on July 10. Mr. Stagg thanked Cllr. McCamley and his Labour colleagues for proposing and supporting the motion and called on all Fingal Councillors to now join in the campaign to preserve St. Catherine's Park.

Mr Stagg reiterated his view that the proposal to build a road through St. Catherine's Park was a pure act of state vandalism and he looked forward to the motion receiving support on July 10.