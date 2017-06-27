Jailed for Athy service station robbery

A 27 year old man received a three and a half year prison term at Naas Circuit Court today for robbery.

Ian Dempsey, whose address was given as 1167 Church Lane, Kilmeade, Athy, was prosecuted for robbing €30 cash from the Maxol Service Station at Carlow Road, Athy, on April 3, 2016.

The court heard that the defendant committed the offence as a result of an addiction to heroin and he had suffered the trauma of discovering his body of his best friend who had committed suicide.

The court also heard that the defendant was apologetic to the injured party, the court and gardai and he had begun engaging with rehabilitation services while in custody.

His father died earlier this year and the defendant is going to be a father and want to be a good father to his own child.

In his summing up, Judge Michael O’Shea noted the defendant left school at 13 and six years later was addicted to heroin.

He recalled that the defendant had a balaclava and a hammer with him when he entered the premises, to which there must be easy access for customers.

“It was easy for him to have access and the staff must have been concerned and very frightened to be confronted with a man in a balaclava ad holding a hammer.

The defendant was arrested within minutes of the offence and cooperated fully with the investigation.

Judge O’Shea noted the defendant had little or no work history and was using three bags of heroin a day.

Judge O’Shea suspended 18 months of the sentence on condition that the defendant be of good behaviour. He also allowed the defendant credit for time already spent in custody.