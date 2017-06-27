Kildare Animal Foundation open day this weekend

Kildare Animal Foundation’s most important fundraiser of the year takes place next weekend.

An Open Day takes place Sunday July 9 at the shelter South Green Road Kildare Town, at 1pm.

Free admission with something for all the family; face painting, bottle stall, plants, crafts, kiddies games,cake stall, antiques and much more

Come and spend the day in the country side in the company of rescued animals in aid of rescued animals.