Kildare Animal Foundation open day this weekend
Fundraiser
Kildare Animal Foundation volunteers, Sinead Deering and young Alex Cash, Lisa Casserly, and Dan Donher.
Kildare Animal Foundation’s most important fundraiser of the year takes place next weekend.
An Open Day takes place Sunday July 9 at the shelter South Green Road Kildare Town, at 1pm.
Free admission with something for all the family; face painting, bottle stall, plants, crafts, kiddies games,cake stall, antiques and much more
Come and spend the day in the country side in the company of rescued animals in aid of rescued animals.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on