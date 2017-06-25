New GIY Cottage Market to take place in Newbridge every month

The Newbridge GIY Cottage Market was officially launched at the Town Hall in Newbridge recently.

There was a large number of stalls and a great crowd gathered for its first outing, which coincided with the June Fest Family Fun Day.

One of the orgaisers, Evonne Boland, said they were very happy with the way things went. The market aims to showcase locally grown, baked and made produce and crafts.

It will be held on the first Saturday of every month from 10am to 2pm, with the next outing taking place on July 1 . If you are interested in hearing more, contact the group at cottagemarketnewbridge@gmail.com, call 087-9458038 or find them on Facebook (The Cottage Market Newbridge).