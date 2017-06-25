Camera club's family snaps raise cash for Newbridge's Dining Room

The South Kildare Photography Club handed over a cheque for €420 to a Newbridge group of volunteers, who are helping those who are homeless or struggling in the area.

The presentation was made to the Dining Room in Newbridge at their pop up stand outside the Town Hall last Wednesday evening, June 14.

South Kildare Photography Club chairman, John Leahy said the funds were raised during the June Fest Credit Union Family Fun Day. Club members volunteered to take family portraits at the Town Hall for donations from the public.

“It was a great day and we had a great response,” said John.

Meanwhile, the group continues to show its June Fest exhibition in three locations across the town. The photos are on display at Newbridge Library, Dr McGoldrick's surgery and Whitewater Shopping Centre until June 24.

Titled Out and About, the exhibition features many local characters, local faces and local scenes.

“We have about 40 members from various places including Newbridge, Naas, Kildare, Portarlington, Celbridge and Clane,” said John.

He said they were delighted to be able to support the work of The Dining Room.

The group sets up a table outside the Town Hall every Wednesday and Friday providing hot food, soup, sandwiches, tea and coffee to homeless people, people in emergency accommodation and those struggling in their own home.

Those interested in assisting check out their The Dining Room Facebook page for more information.

Pictured above at the presentation are: Tom O’ Connor, ‘The Dining Room’ volunteer; Noel Buckley, Chairman of the South Kildare Photographic Club presenting the cheque for €420; John Ryan, ‘Dining Room’ volunteer; John Leahy, Michael Kennedy, and Kevin Lumsden, of the South Kildare Photographic Club; ‘Dining Room’ volunteers, Dolores Naughton, Sarah Shinkins, Ann Downey, and Catherine O’Donoghue, pictured in Newbridge, on Wednesday evening, June 14. Photo: Tony Keane.