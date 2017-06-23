Kildare consumers urged to buy safe after hike in fraudulent card transactions

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have teamed up with the retail industry in Kildare and further afield in a bid to combat the growing problem of ‘Card Not Present’ (CNP) fraud.

There has been a recent spike in CNP fraud, which occurs when a payment card is not physically presented during a phone or online transaction.

Retailers are being targeted by CNP fraud but consumers are also vulnerable because most CNP fraud involves the use of payment card details that have been compromised and obtained through skimming, hacking, email phishing, telephone solicitations or other unlawful methods.

In the first half of 2016 there was €20.8million card fraud in Ireland, 78% of which was due to compromises in a card not present environment.

Consumers are being urged to buy safe and pay safe, and be vigilant particularly online.

Garda Jim O’Meara of The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said: "Our advice to Irish consumers to help prevent their cards being compromised is to always buy from trusted sources, use credit cards when purchasing things online, never send money upfront to an online seller, and never send your card number PIN or other information to anyone by email.”