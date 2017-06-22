Gardaí in Kildare appeal for information on tools taken from van

Gardaí in Naas are asking the public’s help on tools that were taken from a van on June 16 last, on the Straffan Road, Sallins.

A large number of expensive tools were taken from the red toyota van, 98-WH-468, between 8pm and 7am.

Naas Gardaí are also investigating an incident on North Main Street on the same evening, June 18, at Specsavers.

A sign was ripped from the wall and taken from the front of the shop beween the hours of 6pm and 8:20am.

Any information can be given to Naas Gardaí on 045 884300.