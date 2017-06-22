Kildare Gardaí issue warning after spate of 'phishing' incidents

Gardaí in Kildare have issued a warning to homeowners after a number of phishing reports across the county in the last week.

Car keys are being targeted through letter boxes and door handles are being popped off.

Gardaí are asking people to keep their keys in a safe area where they’re not visible at the front door.

They are also appealing for information on five incidents that have taken place over the last week.

The first incident took place on June 18 last, in the Moyglare estate on Moyglare road in Maynooth.

Car keys were taken from the landing of the house between 11:30pm and 5:30am.

A black skoda octavia, 141-KE-252, was taken.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to get in contact, on 01 629 2380.

The second incident took place in Celbridge on June 19, in the St. Wolstan’s abbey area.

Again, keys were phished out through the letterbox between 1:30am-2:30am and a brown Volkswagon Passat was taken, 152-D-167.

Gardaí in Celbridge can be contacted on 01 628 8222.

In Monasterevin on June 20 between 7:45pm-5:15am, a silver Hyundai i20 was taken from the Rheban Manor Avenue Estate.

Gardaí in Monasterevin are particularly interested in hearing from anyone that may have seen anything suspicious in the area, and can contact them on 045-521222.

On the same night in Leixlip, a homeowner concerned disturbed three males in the Palmerstown Lodge area.

The three males fled the scene in possibly a silver ford.

Gardai are emphasising the importance of keeping car keys away from the front door.