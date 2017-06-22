UPDATE: Kildare fire not suspicious, say Gardai

Gardaí have told the Leinster Leader that they do not believe that the fire at the Village Inn in Celbridge was started in a suspicious manner.

Gardai said they attended the scene of a fire at the public house in Celbridge in the early hours of June 21 2017 at approximately 3:30am.

Gardai said fire is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

