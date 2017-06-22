UPDATE: Kildare fire not suspicious, say Gardai
Damage to pub with historic Arthur Guinness links
The Village Inn at Celbridge
Gardaí have told the Leinster Leader that they do not believe that the fire at the Village Inn in Celbridge was started in a suspicious manner.
Gardai said they attended the scene of a fire at the public house in Celbridge in the early hours of June 21 2017 at approximately 3:30am.
Gardai said fire is not believed to be suspicious at this time.
