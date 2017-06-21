PHOTOS: Historic Kildare pub with links to Arthur Guinness gutted in overnight blaze

Historic pub The Village Inn in Celbridge was badly damaged in a blaze last night.

It is believed the fire broke out around 3.25am and fire services attended the scene.

The fire has extensively damaged the bar part of the premises, and work was ongoing this morning to secure and make it safe.

The Village Inn has longstanding connections with Arthur Guinness, who brewed at the site before he moved to St James’ Gate in Dublin.

The pub is based on the site of the old Carberry’s Brewery, established in 1709, where that first pint was brewed.

The Village Inn on fire last night

Damage to the pub

Damage to the pub

Workmen at the premises this morning