PHOTOS: Historic Kildare pub with links to Arthur Guinness gutted in overnight blaze
The Village Inn went up in flames last night
The Village Inn this morning, top, and as flames broke out last night
Historic pub The Village Inn in Celbridge was badly damaged in a blaze last night.
It is believed the fire broke out around 3.25am and fire services attended the scene.
The fire has extensively damaged the bar part of the premises, and work was ongoing this morning to secure and make it safe.
The Village Inn has longstanding connections with Arthur Guinness, who brewed at the site before he moved to St James’ Gate in Dublin.
The pub is based on the site of the old Carberry’s Brewery, established in 1709, where that first pint was brewed.
The Village Inn on fire last night
Damage to the pub
Damage to the pub
The pub has historic connections with Arthur Guinness
Workmen at the premises this morning
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on