'For Let' sign up at Silken Jewellers, Naas

A well-known Naas jewellers has closed its doors.

A sign on the shop door of Silken Jewellers at the Moat Mall says it is ‘Closed for Renovation’ but there is no suggestions as to when it will reopen again.

A ‘For Let’ sign has been put on the front window of the shop unit at the in Naas town centre.

The retail unit is being advertised online at €20,000 annually.

The auctioneers O’Neill and Co. have declined to comment on the letting of the premises, and no contact could be made with the shop owners.

The establishment has been in business since 1985.