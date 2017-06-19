Musical awards for Kildare societies

TWO big national prizes have come Kildare’s way in the musical world.

At the AIM awards for Irish musical societies in Killarney on Saturday, Newbridge Musical Society’s Tom Kavanagh was winner of the Best Stage Management Award for his work in the production of Sweeney Todd.

Meanwhile, Leixlip Musical & Variety Group won the overall award in the Gilbert section for their production of Legally Blonde.

Jacqueline Brunton, who played the lead role, Elle Woods, for Leixlip won the Best Comedienne award and Claire Tighe snapped up the Best Choreography Award for the show.

The awards were presented in the INEC in Killarney.

Following Leixlip in their section was Kilkenny Musical Society with Parade and Tullamore Musical Society with Sweeney Todd.

A Spirit of AIMS/Special Adjudicator’s Award went to Nicole Lambe, who played Maureen in Dunboyne Musical Society’s production of Rent.