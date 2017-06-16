Kildare Gardaí warning residents in Kilteel and Rathmore to be vigilant

Gardaí in Kildare are warning residents in the Kilteel and Rathmore areas to be vigilant, following a number of recent burglaries.

They are also appealing for information on a robbery which occured on Thursday June 8 last in a house in the Kilteel area.

It was between the hours of 11am-6pm, when the occupants were out for the day.

Gardaí are asking the public to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884300 if they see anything suspicious in the areas.