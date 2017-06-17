Father's Day sorted: Kildare County Show is the place to be

Worried where you’re going to bring your Father for Father’s Day?

Well look no further than the Athy showgrounds!

This Sunday June 18 the Kildare County Show is back for another year, and is set to be a great day out for all the family.

The event kicks off at 11am, with free parking for the day.

Entertainment for all the family is promised.

From juggling, animals, hunt chase, vintage cars, Lego displays, treasure hunts and games, to food and lots of shopping in the indoor and outdoor trade stands, there’s plenty to do and see.

Meet Peppa Pig and Chase and Skye from Paw Patrol in the free kidzone.

New additions to the show this year include a craft beer expo which includes malting barley competition and home brewing display.

The Kildare County Chamber and Kildare Enterprise Board have a business marquee with up to 50 new business trade stands.

The home produce section now includes a qualifier for the Aldi brown bread baking competition that takes place at the National Ploughing Championships.

Cost of entry on the day for adults is €5 and accompanied children can enter free of charge.