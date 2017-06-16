Two future Kildare doctors graduate with medicine degrees
Graduation
Dr Hannah Dunne from Maynooth and Dr Sasha Molony from Naas
Two future doctors from Co. Kildare graduated from Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, School of Medicine on June 7 last.
Dr Hannah Dunne from Maynooth and Dr Sasha Molony from Naas were among 275 students from around the world to receive a medical degree at Ireland’s largest medical school conferring in Dublin.
Well done to both ladies.
