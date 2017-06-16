Donal's to close in Naas tomorrow

Donal’s discount store at North Main Street, Naas, closes tomorrow – after more than three decades trading in the town.

“We started out selling Rubix Cubes in 1986 and ended up selling fidget spinners. In between we sold shirts for fans for Euro 1988 when Ray Houghton scored the famous goal against England and we helped to dress Hill 16 in 1998 when Kildare won the Leinster title and got to the All-Ireland final,” proprietor Donal Curran reflected today.

He thanked the staff who worked there over the years and his many customers. “In recent weeks I’ve come to realise how important the store was to so many people. There is a genuine sadness that we are closing but we have to downsize,” he added.

The Naas shop opened in 1986 and was followed by store openings in Newbridge and Gorey, Co Wexford – both of which will remain open.