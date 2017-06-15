Kildare Gardaí appeal for female who helped cyclist injured in collision
Appeal for Information
Kildare Garda Division have issued an appeal for a female who helped a cyclist during a serious collision in Monasterevin yesterday evening (June 14) to come forward.
At approximately 12.30pm, a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured when his bicycle collided with a 4x4 vehicle.
The collision occurred on the L7055 local road between Monasterevin and Oghill.
Gardaí in Kildare are issuing an appeal for witnesses to come forward, and are in particular looking to speak to a female who rendered medical assistance to the cyclist.
Gardaí say this female is thought to have been a medical professional.
Witnesses are asked to make contact with Kildare Garda Station on 045-527730.