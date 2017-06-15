Kildare Gardaí appeal for female who helped cyclist injured in collision

Kildare Garda Division have issued an appeal for a female who helped a cyclist during a serious collision in Monasterevin yesterday evening (June 14) to come forward.

At approximately 12.30pm, a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured when his bicycle collided with a 4x4 vehicle.

The collision occurred on the L7055 local road between Monasterevin and Oghill.

SEE ALSO: Teenage boy seriously injured in collision with 4x4 in Kildare

Gardaí in Kildare are issuing an appeal for witnesses to come forward, and are in particular looking to speak to a female who rendered medical assistance to the cyclist.

Gardaí say this female is thought to have been a medical professional.

Witnesses are asked to make contact with Kildare Garda Station on 045-527730.